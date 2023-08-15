Ranking Shohei Ohtani and the Best MLB Players to Build a Team Around

0 of 10

If you could build an MLB team from scratch around one current player, who would it be?

It's a debate as old as the sport itself, and the answers can change on a yearly basis as a new wave of young up-and-coming superstars carve out their place in the future landscape of the sport.

Case in point, it's unlikely anyone would have answered Elly De La Cruz at this time a year ago, but now that his dynamic five-tool skills have been on full display in the big leagues, he has entered the conversation.

Ahead we've ranked the 10 best players to build a team around right now, taking into account their age, current level of production, and projected ongoing production in the years to come.

Let's kick things off with a long list of honorable mentions who were seriously considered but ultimately fell just short of inclusion.