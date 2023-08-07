Odell Beckham Jr.: I'd Have Had 250 Yards in Rams-Bengals Super Bowl Without Injury

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. got off to a strong start in Super Bowl LVI, catching two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game in the second quarter with a torn ACL.

And the Baltimore Ravens' wideout believes it ended what was going to be an epic performance.

"People have no idea what I was actually gonna do that day," he told Peter King of Pro Football Talk. "It was gonna be the day where I catch 15 balls, maybe 250 yards. The game plan was for me. We would've beat 'em 42-17."

Instead, the Rams won 23-20, with Cooper Kupp winning the game's Most Valuable Award after catching eight passes for 92 yards and two scores, including the game-winning touchdown.

In many ways, Beckham's career has been a series of what-ifs. How dominant would he have been if injuries hadn't settled in after his epic first three seasons in the NFL? What if he hadn't torn his ACL in the Super Bowl and sat out the 2022 season?

"If I could go back, would I like to have a career where the first three years of my career could have been repeated? Yeah, of course. I'd be sitting here, 30 years old, with 100 touchdowns and 14,000 yards," he told King. "I wish I could've never been injured, never shattered my ankle or came back too early from a high ankle sprain. But those are things I now have to live with. I can't live in regret for the rest of my life."