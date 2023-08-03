Fantasy Alert: Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery to Be '2-Headed Monster' in 2023

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The Detroit Lions revamped their rushing attack this offseason by signing free agent David Montgomery and drafting rookie Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick, and fantasy football players can rest easy knowing they will both have a major role.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell called the tandem a "two-headed monster" and explained how he envisions using them both during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio:

"Man, I think you need a back that push comes to shove, he can carry a load," he said. "You need somebody you feel like you can give the ball to, 20 to 25 times a game potentially.

"And then you need that specialty guy—he's much more. He carries the scalpel, and he can slice you up. He can hurt you in the pass game potentially. I'm talking about Gibbs obviously—get him out there and do a few more things because that's kind of what I know."

Detroit is accustomed to using two backs in different roles from last season when Jamaal Williams ran for 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns as a short-yardage fantasy weapon while D'Andre Swift averaged 5.5 yards per carry and posted 48 catches for 389 yards and three touchdowns.

That rushing attack was a major reason the Lions finished with a winning record for the first time since 2017 even though they missed the playoffs at 9-8.

Reaching the postseason is now the expectation heading into a new campaign, and Campbell seems to believe both running backs will help the team accomplish that goal. They may also help some fantasy managers reach the playoffs as well.