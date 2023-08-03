Commanders' Ron Rivera: 'Don't Sleep' on Jacoby Brissett amid Sam Howell QB Battle

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Signs are pointing toward Sam Howell being named the Washington Commanders' starting quarterback for Week 1, but the team hasn't officially anointed him with that title yet as Jacoby Brissett remains in the mix.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was asked about Howell on Thursday at training camp, and he provided some enlightening comments alongside a note to not sleep on Brissett.

"I think to me it's right now, this is all the growth and development opportunity. This is a chance to learn the base fundamentals of our offense. And he's been doing it since OTA's and minicamp," Rivera said regarding Howell (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk).

"Now we're in training camp, we're in our eighth day now. So all these things are coming together. What you really need to look for is when we get on the field, when we do game plan, when we do prepare. I know it's just preseason games, but those are going to be paramount to telling everybody where he is, what's his growth.

"And at the same time as I've said a couple times, don't sleep on Jacoby, he's done a nice job as well. I mean, we got some really good quarterback play going on right now. We've got a real good quarterback room. We're very happy with what we've got right now. And again, we just want to continue to see the growth."

The Commanders open up the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 10 against the Arizona Cardinals.

