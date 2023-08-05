NFL Rookies Who Are Shining in 2023 Training Camps

0 of 9

The 2023 NFL preseason officially got underway Thursday night, and training camps are in full swing around the league. For rookies, this point in the summer brings their first real taste of pro competition.



Now that the pads are on, regular-season game plans are being installed and most of the starters are on the practice field, the intensity and competition are a few notches above where they were during OTAs and minicamps.



For some first-year players, the jump can lead to early struggles. Others, however, are already standing out among their veteran peers.



Let's dive into the latest buzz and the most recent camp reports and examine some rookies who are already turning heads in training camp. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

