Rams' Cooper Kupp Suffers Apparent Injury at Training Camp; Status Unknown

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams received a major injury scare on Tuesday during training camp practices.

Superstar wideout Cooper Kupp left the field with an undisclosed injury and was ruled out for the rest of practice by the team's medical staff:

