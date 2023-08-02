Rams' Cooper Kupp Suffers Apparent Injury at Training Camp; Status Unknown

Rams' Cooper Kupp Suffers Apparent Injury at Training Camp; Status UnknownAugust 2, 2023
The Los Angeles Rams received a major injury scare on Tuesday during training camp practices.
Superstar wideout Cooper Kupp left the field with an undisclosed injury and was ruled out for the rest of practice by the team's medical staff:
Jourdan Rodrigue @JourdanRodrigue
McVay: "He looked like he came up a little bit in a red zone route. I just know they told me he was out for practice." <br>Added he had not been briefed by medical staff on situation at time of press conference. <a href="https://t.co/19EHc4iCTp">https://t.co/19EHc4iCTp</a>
