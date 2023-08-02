NFL Rumors: Rams' Cooper Kupp May Be Out 'Weeks' After Hamstring Injury at Practice

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams superstar wideout Cooper Kupp reportedly may miss weeks of action following a hamstring injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kupp left the field following the injury on Tuesday and was ruled out for the rest of practice by the team's medical staff:

Kupp, 30, appeared in just nine games last season after a high ankle sprain cut his season short, one of many factors that led the Rams going from a Super Bowl title in the 2021 season to a 5-12 record last year.

When healthy, he's the most productive wideout in football. His 2021 season was incredible, seeing him lead the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16).

He was nearly as incredible in the postseason, accumulating 33 catches for 468 yards and six touchdowns in four games.

Kupp returned to full practice just last week after a longer recovery timeline than he was expecting. It didn't take long for the veteran wideout and quarterback Matt Stafford to immediately show the chemistry that helped lead the team to a title, however.

"(Our chemistry) has just been something that seems like it's... very natural, and it's happened and certainly, we don't take for granted that there's work that's involved in that as well," he told reporters. "Lots of reps and time... but, yeah, it is nice having that where (when) you come back, you feel like you can (just pick up) from where you left off."

Losing Kupp for any period of time, then, would be an absolutely enormous blow. The Rams aren't loaded with playmakers on offense, and Kupp was still second in targets last season despite missing nearly half the campaign.