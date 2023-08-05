NFL Teams with the Most Starting QBs in the Last Decade

0 of 6

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Stability at quarterback does not guarantee long-term success, but it's not a coincidence that the strongest NFL franchises tend to avoid a revolving door at the position.

During the last decade, six teams have started at least 12 different players under center.

The results, as you can imagine, are generally underwhelming. Four of those organizations have combined for nine playoff appearances and just three postseason victories since the 2013 season.

Yes, both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams have won a Super Bowl. Great! But the Broncos have searched for an answer to the post-Peyton Manning era, and the Rams had a nightmare four-year stretch before Sean McVay's arrival in 2017 (and an outlier in 2022).

One quick thing: Shoutout to Case Keenum, who's managed to start for five of these six franchises.