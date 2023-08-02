Ranking NFL Coordinators Who Will Have Biggest Impact on 2023 Season

Ranking NFL Coordinators Who Will Have Biggest Impact on 2023 SeasonAugust 2, 2023
In the NFL, head coaches get most of the credit—and most of the blame.
But it's the coordinators who do much of the day-to-day work, They run practices, concoct game plans, call plays during games for many teams—all with the hope that maybe one day they will get a shot at the big chair.
Having the right coordinators can have a massive impact on pushing a team toward a postseason run. Having the wrong ones can wreck a season.
Now, you won't find any of the more established names in these rankings of the coordinators who will have the biggest impact on the 2023 season—or at least not ones who have been in the same place for a while. In fact, many of the coordinators listed here are entering their first season with a new team. These are coordinators expected to turn floundering units around. Make good units great, have an impact in 2023.
Using a combination of criteria that includes that perceived impact, the odds it actually happens, resume and accomplishments and how important that impact would be for a team's chances of making a deep playoff run, here are the 10 coordinators most likely to make a splash in 2023.
Starting with a coach who made one last year—in just about the worst way imaginable.
10. Nathaniel Hackett, OC, New York Jets
For Nathaniel Hackett, the 2023 season is all about redemption—after a disastrous partial season as head coach of the Denver Broncos, Hackett was hired to help lead the new-look offense in New York—largely because of his prior relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers from their time together in Green Bay.
Hackett's an experienced coordinator—he has eight total seasons in the role with the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Packers. It will be Hackett who will make the playcalls for a Jets team with lofty aspirations in 2023, but even he admitted to reporters that Rodgers will more likely than not be changing things up fairly regularly at the line of scrimmage.
"It's something that he takes a lot of pride in, and it's something that we love to see because he takes advantage of certain areas on the field," Hackett said. "It definitely puts a little pressure on the wide receivers because they can't ever just lock in on something that they're going to be doing. If the quarterback sees an advantageous look for something, he'll give you something very quick, and you have to have your eyes on him and eyes on the ball."
It's for that reason that Hackett doesn't rank higher on this list. He was a good hire (in large part because he may have helped lure Rodgers to the Big Apple). But the reality is he's not really in charge of the Jets offense.
No. 12 is—and everyone knows it.
9. Jim Schwartz, DC, Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns were not a good defensive football team in 2022. The Browns were a respectable 14th in yards allowed, but Cleveland was 20th in points allowed and a dismal 25th against the run.
Veteran defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was brought in to remedy those deficiencies, and the 57-year-old told reporters that he's still in the process of getting to know the players at his disposal.
"You have to really feel the players," Schwartz said. "We're learning the players and we're learning their different personalities and we're learning where they're going to need to be pushed, where things are going to fall. So, it's a learning experience for us [coaches] too. And I like to be out there, just in the mix, and think there's a lot of good information out there."
Schwartz has more than a little talent to work with, whether it's edge-rushers Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith up front or cornerback Denzel Ward and safety Grant Delpit on the back end. Schwartz's "Wide Nine" scheme should appeal to Garrett and Smith, who will line up outside the opposing tackles with regularity. And Schwartz has been around the block—he's been coaching defense since the mid-90s and was head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009-2013.
So far, Ward has liked what he's seen.
"We need to be coached up," said Ward. "It's good criticism. Just guys got to be out here knowing what they're supposed to do and doing our job, and he's making sure that he's holding us to that standard."
For the Browns to contend in a loaded AFC North, that improvement is going to have to translate to Sundays.
8. Matt Canada, OC, Pittsburgh Steelers
In Matt Canada's second season as the offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh, things did not go so well—the Steelers were 26th in yards per game and points per game. But there were extenuating factors—not the least of which being a rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett.
However, Canada told reporters that he sees no shortage of reasons for optimism that Pickett and the Steelers can take a major step forward in 2023.
"I think if you look at rookies and talk about picks and those things, other really, really talented players who have gone on to have tremendous careers, their rookie season might not have been great," Canada said. "You look at having a winning season, there's a lot to build upon. That by no means is good enough. We have to score more points. We have to be more explosive. We have to make those plays. But I think the history is real. There is a jump, a certain expectation, a fair expectation that a player who started games at any spot to be better as we go. Experience, the reason those guys get better is because they see it and the game gets slower."
The Steelers have skill-position talent in wide receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, tight end Pat Freiermuth and running back Najee Harris. The offensive line should be improved. And even with those offensive struggles, the Steelers still managed to keep Mike Tomlin's streak of non-losing seasons intact.
If Canada can coax a second-year jump from Pickett, the Steelers could contend in the AFC North.
If he can't, he may be looking for work next year.
7. Eric Bieniemy, OC, Washington Commanders
There is no shortage of people who believe that given the success Eric Bieniemy enjoyed over the past five seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs that he would be a head coach by now.
But for whatever reason, that opportunity didn't come. So perhaps in an effort to show that he could succeed without the assistance of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, Bieniemy made a lateral move in the offseason, agreeing to take the same job with the Commanders he had with the Chiefs.
Per ESPN's John Keim, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said that Bieniemy's no-nonsense approach has already had a positive impact on the team.
"They understand that he's not just yelling at me to yell at me and try and make an example of me or show everybody he's stronger than me or smarter than me," Rivera said. "It's because that's how he emphasizes things. That's his way of making a point of something, saying this is very important. We need to pay attention to this. We need to understand that this is how we need to do these things."
Bieniemy may not have Mahomes at his disposal anymore, but the cupboard isn't completely bare offensively in the nation's capital. But the key in 2023 will be Bieniemy's ability to develop second-year quarterback Sam Howell.
If he can do that and the Commanders stay in the hunt in the NFC East, that head coaching gig may not be that far off.
6. Don "Wink" Martindale, DC, New York Giants
The New York Giants made the postseason and won a playoff game last year, but it was as much in spite of the defense as because of it. New York ranked 25th in total defense and 19th in points allowed.
However, those struggles had a lot more to do with personnel issues than the coaching of veteran defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale. Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus highlighted Martindale as one of the 10 best DCs in the National Football League.
"Martindale may have moved from Baltimore to New York for his defensive coordinator duties, but his aggressive nature and play calling remained intact — and successful," he said. "No team in the NFL last year played more Cover 0 or Cover 1 (man coverage) than the Giants. Their coverage and pass-rush units were in sync, yielding 136 pressures and 24 sacks while in man coverage. At 60 years old and with 18 years of NFL experience, Martindale is still dialing it up with the best of them."
Martindale interviewed for the head coaching job in Indianapolis, but he returns to a Giants defense that added a new No. 1 linebacker in Bobby Okereke and a new starting cornerback in first-round pick Deonte Banks.
If the Giants are going to keep pace with the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East, Martindale is going to have to coach that improved defense up.
5. Brian Flores, DC, Minnesota Vikings
There may not be a coordinator on this list being asked to do more with less than new Vikings DC Brian Flores. The Vikings were a 13-win division champion in 2022, but they were with an abysmal defense—only the Detroit Lions allowed more yards per game, and only two teams allowed more points per game.
Per Mark Craig of the Star-Tribune, Flores was the first to admit that there's work to be done defensively in the Twin Cities.
"I'm concerned with everything," Flores said. "There's not a part of the defense that we're not going to coach our butts off to make sure it's right. "It's going to be a competitive camp. We've got a lot of guys who showed well in the spring, in meetings. And they've come back ready to go."
Settling the contract dispute with star edge-rusher Danielle Huner was a step in the right direction. But the change from Za'Darius Smith to Marcus Davenport was a step backward. So was the move from veteran Eric Kendricks to Brian Asamoah at inside linebacker. The Vikings added Byron Murphy at cornerback, but the secondary remains a major question mark.
It's that last part that could be a real problem for Flores, who favors aggressive play-calls and blitzes. That means a lot of man coverage on the back end, which could be a problem.
Frankly, if Flores can turn the Vikings into even an average defense, he will deserve consideration for Assistant Coach of the Year.
4. Todd Monken, OC, Baltimore Ravens
For years, the Baltimore Ravens have been one of the most run-heavy teams in the league. During Lamar Jackson's tenure as the team's quarterback, the Ravens have ranked outside the top five in rushing attempts once.
Todd Monken was brought in to change that. To open things up. To unlock the passing game.
And as Monken told reporters, step one in doing that was throwing Jackson's play-calling wristband out the window.
"One of the most important things is your ability to communicate the calls, and the best way for that to happen is to not start with wristbands," Monken said. "[Jackson] has to hear what I say; he has to process the call; he has to regurgitate to the players; he has to get the cadence. We can always go to wristbands. Wristbands are easy; you just read it. Hard is learning the offense, being able to process and make the calls. But I do believe in getting to the line quicker; I think that gives us more time at the line of scrimmage to assess – for the quarterback."
The Ravens added veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham and rookie first-rounder Zay Flowers to help get the passing game going, and Monken has experience running an offense from stints in Cleveland and Tampa.
The Ravens play excellent defense. They certainly have no problem running the ball. If Monken can get the passing attack working half as well as the ground game, the Ravens are going to be a dangerous team in 2023.
3. Vic Fangio, DC, Miami Dolphins
To say that Vic Fangio has been around the block a few times is an understatement—he's been coaching football since the 1970s, and worked in the USFL—the first one. He was a head coach in Denver from 2019 to 2021.
And the Miami Dolphins mark his sixth stop as a defensive coordinator in the NFL.
Fangio is known for complex zone schemes in which two sets can look nearly identical but be vastly different once the ball is snapped. The 64-year-old told reporters that while some progress was made in OTAs, he's glad to see training camp arrive so the work can begin in earnest.
"Yeah, I mean they did a good job of learning what we are going to do schematically," he said. "I think that we have a group that is eager to play and eager to learn, eager to reach their potential and we have some good players on defense. We have to find some guys to fill in holes, but I am anxious for the season to get started."
The Dolphins were a middle-of-the-pack defensive team in 2022, and the loss of star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to a knee injury was a bad break. But the Dolphins still have talent at all three levels of defense. There's something there for Fangio to work with.
And if Miami combines a top-10 defense with their potent offense, the Buffalo Bills could have some company atop the AFC East.
2. Bill O' Brien, OC, New England Patriots
It's tempting to put Bill O' Brien in the top spot here—there's isn't a coordinator on this list who is going to have a more positive impact on his team.
Because frankly, the New England offense doesn't have anywhere to go but up. The Patriots lone year with Matt Patricia running the offense was a fiasco—the Pats were 26th in total offense.
Now, the team has a respected, veteran coordinator running the offense. It's actually O'Brien's second stint in the role with New England (he was the OC in 2011) and head coach Bill Belichick told reporters that it's good to have O'Brien back in the fold.
"Bill's great to work with," Belichick said. "Really experienced coach, has a good feel for all aspects of the game. He's been a head coach, different than what it was the last time. He's had that experience of handling all types of things besides just being an offensive coordinator. He has a lot of experience, a lot of confidence. It's great to have Bill."
O'Brien made it clear that as far as he's concerned, New England's offensive struggles a year ago are just that—in the past.
"It's not about anything that's gone on in the past," he said. "That's one of our themes on offense -- to move forward."
If the New England offense can play at close to the level of Belichick's defense in 2023, the AFC East is going to be very interesting.
1. Kellen Moore, OC, Los Angeles Chargers
Someday, perhaps people much smarter than this writer will figure out why the Dallas Cowboys thought switching out Kellen Moore for Brian Schottenheimer at offensive coordinator was a good idea. In Moore's four seasons in Dallas, the Cowboys led the league in total offense twice and never finished outside the top-15.
But the Cowboys' loss is the Chargers' gain—and per Omar Navarro of the team's website, Austin Ekeler and the rest of the Bolts are thrilled to have Moore in Los Angeles.
"Obviously, Kellen Moore has had a lot of success," Ekeler said. "He's attempting to bring that to us with our chemistry of who we have. We have some great players. I just talked to him after practice today and I was like, 'Man, I'm excited.' We were making plays, guys were flying around, we were having fun. Guys are healthy right now, so there's this energy feel to it. We're going in the right direction. I feel so good about where we're going in the right direction. I feel so good about where we're going."
It's not like the Chargers were a bad offensive team last year—Los Angeles was ninth in total offense. But in Ekeler, wide receivers Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Quentin Johnston and tight end Gerald Everett, quarterback Justin Herbert has weapons that are as dangerous as any in the NFL. Moore is one of the best young offensive play-callers in the league.
Add those facets together, and you could legitimately be talking about the best offense in the league.