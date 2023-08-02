Ranking NFL Coordinators Who Will Have Biggest Impact on 2023 Season

0 of 10

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

In the NFL, head coaches get most of the credit—and most of the blame.

But it's the coordinators who do much of the day-to-day work, They run practices, concoct game plans, call plays during games for many teams—all with the hope that maybe one day they will get a shot at the big chair.

Having the right coordinators can have a massive impact on pushing a team toward a postseason run. Having the wrong ones can wreck a season.

Now, you won't find any of the more established names in these rankings of the coordinators who will have the biggest impact on the 2023 season—or at least not ones who have been in the same place for a while. In fact, many of the coordinators listed here are entering their first season with a new team. These are coordinators expected to turn floundering units around. Make good units great, have an impact in 2023.

Using a combination of criteria that includes that perceived impact, the odds it actually happens, resume and accomplishments and how important that impact would be for a team's chances of making a deep playoff run, here are the 10 coordinators most likely to make a splash in 2023.

Starting with a coach who made one last year—in just about the worst way imaginable.