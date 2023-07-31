Justin Verlander Trade Rumors: Mets Star's 2025 Contract Option Viewed as 'Roadblock'

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

If the New York Mets are going to trade Justin Verlander ahead of Tuesday's deadline, they are reportedly going to have to work through a "roadblock."

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the National League East team has discussed trading the right-hander with multiple teams but have not progressed "deep in talks" because Verlander's vesting option for 2025 is seen as "one of the primary roadblocks."

Martino explained Verlander can trigger the $35 million contract option for 2025 if he pitches 140 or more innings in 2024.

That would mean multiple additional years of team control of a pricey contract for any club that traded for the veteran. Considering Verlander will be 42 years old at the start of the 2025 season, that could lead to some concern for the interested parties.

Then there is the question of New York's return.

"In order to pay down Verlander's salary, the Mets are seeking significant prospect value, more than they received in the Max Scherzer trade (Luisangel Acuna, the third-ranked prospect in Texas' system), according to teams to whom they have spoken," Martino wrote.

Verlander has been impressive again this season with a 3.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 81 strikeouts in 94.1 innings. However, he hasn't been as effective as last season when he took home the American League Cy Young award on the Houston Astros with a league-best 1.75 ERA and 0.83 WHIP.

It was the third Cy Young award of a career that also features two World Series crowns, an AL MVP, an AL Rookie of the Year and nine All-Star selections.

There is plenty to consider for any team interested in acquiring the future Hall of Famer given his age, track record of success and expectations for future performance in addition to what New York is asking for in return.

If nothing else, the Mets could look to move him again this offseason if they can't come to terms on a trade, although they may also just keep him with the hopes of turning things around in 2024.