Video: Bills' Damar Hamlin Discusses 1st Padded Practice Since Cardiac Arrest in Jan.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returned to the field for a padded practice for the first time since he went into cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a January game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"It feels amazing," he told reporters Monday. "It's a roller-coaster of emotions. I was kind of all over the place just being back for the first time. … As much as the NFL is on schedule and camp starts this day, this is all God's time. You'll hear me say that a lot up here. I'm trusting in him, and that's my strength."

Hamlin, who was greeted with a rousing ovation from the fans in attendance, participated in defensive drills and was seen jogging onto the field:

There were also moments of reflection, including with Bills head trainer Nate Breske.

Breske was one of the staff members honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the ESPYs and spoke during the event. Buffalo's training staff was recognized for its life-saving actions in the immediate aftermath of Hamlin's collapse when he needed to be revived on the field.

Hamlin also spent time with fans and his family following practice:

Jill Martin of CNN noted Hamlin has been "cleared to resume football activities after it was determined that his cardiac arrest was caused by commotio cordis, which can occur when severe trauma to the chest disrupts the heart's electrical charge and causes dangerous fibrillations."

Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday that the safety is expected to be "full go" during training camp and that the team will "go at his cadence."

Monday's padded practice was yet another step toward Hamlin's return after he was a full participant in June's OTAs.

He is progressing toward a potential return to game action when the Bills take on the AFC East rival New York Jets in Week 1 of the 2023 season. The two teams will face off on Monday Night Football on Sept. 11.

Hamlin appeared in 15 games for Buffalo last season and finished with 91 tackles, two passes defended, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

While he didn't play again last season following his collapse, he was in attendance at Buffalo's Highmark Stadium for the team's playoff game against the Bengals.