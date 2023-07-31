Patrick Mahomes Uses Tom Brady's Model for Chiefs Contract; Wants Chris Jones Paid

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes is widely considered the best quarterback in the league at this point after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to their second Super Bowl title in four years, but he is the fourth-highest paid player at his position for 2023 based on total cash.

And he's fine with that.

"I've looked at Tom's model and how he did it," Mahomes told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated in reference to Tom Brady.

"That's it—you want to make money for yourself and for your family. You want to keep pushing the market forward for other quarterbacks. You don't want to be someone that they [use against other players]. But at the same time, I want these other guys to get paid. I want Chris Jones to be in training camp. I want Travis Kelce to always be making money. I want everybody on the team here."

