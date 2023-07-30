Video: Browns Players Run Sprints After Multiple Fights at Training Camp

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Kevin Stefanski isn't happy with his players.

The Cleveland Browns' head coach made the Browns run sprints after a number of fights broke out at training camp on Sunday:

Those skirmishes included punches being thrown between Ogbo Okoronkwo and James Hudson III:

Fights during summer practices are par for the course. The New York Jets have had several already. Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce tweeted an apology on Saturday for two separate scuffles he engaged with in recent practices, which included throwing a punch at backup linebacker Jack Cochrane:

"Fighting is a waste of time," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters. "You get thrown out of games doing it, you get hurt out here doing it. But they're going to jaw. It's hot, humid. They're going to jaw a little bit. Just as long as there are not punches thrown, we're all right."