X

NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Video: Browns Players Run Sprints After Multiple Fights at Training Camp

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 30, 2023

    BEREA, OHIO - JUNE 07: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during the Cleveland Browns mandatory veteran minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 07, 2023 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)
    Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

    Kevin Stefanski isn't happy with his players.

    The Cleveland Browns' head coach made the Browns run sprints after a number of fights broke out at training camp on Sunday:

    Mary Kay Cabot @MaryKayCabot

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> Stefanski makes his players run 3 sets of sprints after 2 separate fisticuff incidents late in the last practice at The Greenbrier <a href="https://t.co/0r8a7aaQOF">pic.twitter.com/0r8a7aaQOF</a>

    Those skirmishes included punches being thrown between Ogbo Okoronkwo and James Hudson III:

    Mary Kay Cabot @MaryKayCabot

    Here's video of the 1st <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> fight that started between Ogbo Okoronkwo and James Hudson III <a href="https://t.co/NyCJE0Gl6N">pic.twitter.com/NyCJE0Gl6N</a>

    Fights during summer practices are par for the course. The New York Jets have had several already. Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce tweeted an apology on Saturday for two separate scuffles he engaged with in recent practices, which included throwing a punch at backup linebacker Jack Cochrane:

    Travis Kelce @tkelce

    Gotta be a better teammate gotta be a better leader… plain and simple

    "Fighting is a waste of time," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters. "You get thrown out of games doing it, you get hurt out here doing it. But they're going to jaw. It's hot, humid. They're going to jaw a little bit. Just as long as there are not punches thrown, we're all right."