Aaron Donald on Rams Trade, Retirement Rumors: 'Focused on What I Got to Do Today'

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a 5-12 season and face an uphill challenge to compete in a loaded NFC West.

It would be understandable if the 32-year-old Aaron Donald was thinking about perhaps finishing his career elsewhere and contending for another Super Bowl crown, but he told reporters his focus is on the upcoming campaign.

"I'm just here today and just focused on what I got to do today," Donald said. "I'm not really worried about what's next right now. I'm just in this camp moment trying to get myself going. I haven't played football in a while, so I'm trying to knock the rust off. And at the same time, I got a bunch of new guys I'm playing with so we are trying to get everything clicking so come game time it's where we want to be."

Donald agreed to a new contract ahead of the 2022 campaign, and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted "the structure suggested that he could retire or seek a trade after this season."

That contract features a potential out after the 2023 season, so it is easy to speculate at this point.

For now, the future Hall of Famer is looking to add to a resume that includes a Super Bowl title, three Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year awards, seven All-Pro selections and nine Pro Bowl nods.

The 2023 campaign will be his 10th in the league, and his presence figures to be a major reason the Rams bounce back if they do have an impressive year.

If they don't, his future could be under the spotlight.