ESPN: Aaron Rodgers' $35M Pay Cut 'Basically' Zach Wilson's Entire Jets Contract

Aaron Rodgers' decision last week to sign a reworked contract for two years and $75 million has saved the New York Jets about $35 million over the next two seasons.

As Rich Cimini of ESPN noted, Rodgers' "pay cut is basically the equivalent of Zach Wilson's entire contract."

Indeed, Wilson's rookie deal was a four-year, $35.1 million pact. Granted, the Jets could choose to pick up his fifth-year option, which would dramatically increase the overall value of his rookie deal. But given the decision to trade for Rodgers in the first place, it's hard to imagine the Jets picking up that option.

Meanwhile, Cimini offered more details on the savings Rodgers has offered the Jets:

"Under his revised contract, Rodgers' cap hits are $8.9 million, $17.2 million and $51.5 million. He'd better play more than one season, because there's a $66 million "dead" charge if he bolts after a year, per Spotrac.

"If he plays two years, it drops to a $49 million hit in 2025. With a post-June 1 release, that can be spread out to $14 million (2025) and $35 million (2026)."

"The team gave up significant pieces for it to be just a one-year deal," Rodgers told reporters regarding his decision to re-work the deal. "I'm aware of that. ... Anything could happen with my body or the success we have this year, but I'm having a blast, so I really don't see this as a one-year-and-done thing."