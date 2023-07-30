Fantasy Alert: Patriots TE Hunter Henry Has Been Mac Jones' Go-To Target in Red Zone

AP Photo/Steven Senne

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry could be a sneaky addition for fantasy football players this season.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported the following on Sunday:

"If the Patriots' first three practices of training camp are any indication, tight end Hunter Henry could be in for a big year. With every play run exclusively in the red zone, Henry has been Mac Jones' go-to target with a team-high seven catches, which included a highlight-reel grab Friday with safety Adrian Phillips in tight coverage. Belichick said Henry had one of the team's best offseasons (he was one of 12 award winners for the team's offseason program)."

Henry was a solid addition for fantasy owners in both his 2016 rookie season (36 catches for 478 yards and eight scores) and his first year in New England back in 2021 (50 catches for 603 yards and nine touchdowns), but beyond that, he's been a pretty so-so performer.

He's generally a safe bet for about 50 receptions, over 500 receiving yards and a handful of touchdowns, so as a TE2 on your bench he isn't a bad stash in case the touchdowns come rolling in this season. Last year's scoring output of just two trips to the red zone with Mac Jones under center may have fantasy players a bit wary of Henry, however.