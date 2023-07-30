New Yorker Unaware He Was Talking to Dalvin Cook, Said RB Would Make Jets a Contender

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Dalvin Cook can be absolutely sure he would have the support of at least one fan in the Big Apple if he joins the New York Jets.

Rich Cimini of ESPN noted Cook will be in attendance for Sunday's Green & White scrimmage and shared an amusing anecdote regarding the free agent running back's time in New York:

"Funny scene Friday morning at a New York-area deli.

"A guy was reading an article on Cook in the New York Post, telling a stranger how the Jets would solidify themselves as a Super Bowl contender if they were able to land the four-time Pro Bowler.

"The stranger had no idea he was talking to Cook."

Cook remains a free agent after the Minnesota Vikings released him this offseason. While the Jets have a promising young running back in Breece Hall, he is coming off a torn ACL and could be something of a question mark healthwise in the early portion of the season.

The veteran free agent is far from simple injury insurance, though, as he has four Pro Bowl selections and four consecutive seasons of better than 1,100 rushing yards on his resume.

Adding someone like that would make a Jets team that already has Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner an even more formidable Super Bowl contender.

Just like the person at the deli said.