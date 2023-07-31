Expectations for Cedric Tillman, Browns' Top Rookies in PreseasonJuly 31, 2023
Expectations for Cedric Tillman, Browns' Top Rookies in Preseason
There are plenty of high-profile rookies entering the NFL for the 2023 season. That's not exactly how any of the Cleveland Browns' first-year players could be described, though.
Because the Browns didn't have any picks in the first two rounds of the 2023 draft, their rookie class isn't too stacked. However, some of their rookies are solid players who could make a decent impact early in their careers.
Cleveland, coming off a 7-10 season in 2022, may rely on some of its new wave of talent to contribute so that it can get back into the playoffs this season. It will be interesting to see which of the rookies will rise to the occasion.
With training camp underway and the preseason drawing near, here are some early expectations for this year's Browns rookies.
Cedric Tillman, WR
Cleveland may have a tough time sorting out its receiving depth chart between now and the start of the regular season. Amari Cooper is the clear No. 1 wide receiver, but after that, there are a good number of playmakers for only a limited number of spots.
The Browns used their first pick in this year's draft (the No. 73 overall selection in the third round) on Cedric Tillman. So it's clear they're high on the former Tennessee standout, who spent five years with the Vols and impressed late in his college career.
Tillman may eventually become a starter in Cleveland, although that may not happen right at the beginning of his rookie campaign. But the 6-foot-3, 215-pound receiver has a strong skill set that should only improve over time.
Expect Tillman to show flashes of his potential at times during the preseason. While he won't be among the Browns' top three WRs when the season arrives, he should be one of their primary backups to start, with an opportunity to seize a larger role as the year progresses.
Siaki Ika, DT
One of Cleveland's biggest roster holes at the start of the offseason was at defensive tackle. It went out and signed Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency, and it increased its depth at the position by selecting Siaki Ika in the third round of the draft.
Ika didn't put up huge numbers over his four-year college career (which featured two seasons at LSU and two at Baylor), but he has a solid skill set. At 6-foot-4 and 358 pounds, the 22-year-old could eventually become a force in the center of the Browns' D-line.
It may take some time for that to happen, though. Ika is unlikely to seize the starting spot next to Tomlinson, with others such as Jordan Elliott and Maurice Hurst potentially further up on the depth chart heading into the preseason.
Even if Ika doesn't immediately star in exhibition games (which is a possibility), he could be a good long-term project for Cleveland. So Browns fans shouldn't worry if he has some growing pains heading into his rookie campaign.
Isaiah McGuire, DE
Isaiah McGuire was one of the more intriguing players taken by the Browns on the third day of this year's draft. The former Missouri edge rusher racked up sacks over the past two years, collecting 28 in his final 25 games with the Tigers.
Cleveland is already set on the edges with Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith in the starting roles. But it can never hurt to have depth on the defensive front, as it allows everybody to stay fresh while playing a taxing position.
Don't be surprised if McGuire has some impressive showings in the preseason. He'll likely be playing against backup offensive lines, so he may have no trouble tearing through them to put pressure on the opposing quarterback.
That should help McGuire become one of the Browns' primary backups in their edge-rusher rotation. And if anything happens to Garrett or Smith, he could be the first to get an increased role at that time.