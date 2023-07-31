Expectations for Cedric Tillman, Browns' Top Rookies in Preseason

0 of 3

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

There are plenty of high-profile rookies entering the NFL for the 2023 season. That's not exactly how any of the Cleveland Browns' first-year players could be described, though.

Because the Browns didn't have any picks in the first two rounds of the 2023 draft, their rookie class isn't too stacked. However, some of their rookies are solid players who could make a decent impact early in their careers.

Cleveland, coming off a 7-10 season in 2022, may rely on some of its new wave of talent to contribute so that it can get back into the playoffs this season. It will be interesting to see which of the rookies will rise to the occasion.

With training camp underway and the preseason drawing near, here are some early expectations for this year's Browns rookies.