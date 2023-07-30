Report: Steelers, LB Kwon Alexander Agree to Contract; 12 Starts for Jets in 2022

AP Photo/Bryan Woolston

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to contract terms with linebacker Kwon Alexander, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor:

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette provided more information:

Alexander has played eight NFL seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets.

The former LSU star, who turns 29 on Aug. 3, played 17 games (12 starts) for the Jets last season, amassing 69 tackles (42 solo) and two quarterback hits for the NFL's No. 4 scoring defense.

As Pryor noted, the Steelers went to work looking to overhaul the inside linebacker position this offseason. Ex-Washington Commanders linebacker Cole Holcomb and former Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts appear to be this year's starters, but Alexander now provides valuable depth.

Injuries have prevented Alexander from putting in a full season for all but two of his campaigns, but he's clearly been productive when healthy, notably amassing an NFL-high 108 solo tackles in 2016 before earning a Pro Bowl nod the following year.

The Steelers clearly like what they've seen recently out of Alexander, who worked out for the team in May, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

Now he's aboard officially on a defense that looks loaded on paper thanks to players such as T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Cameron Heyward alongside new additions like Patrick Peterson and the aforementioned linebackers.