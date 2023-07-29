Fantasy Alert: Bijan Robinson Looks 'Better Than Advertised' at Falcons Training Camp

AP Photo/Alex Slitz

The hype for Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson is hitting a fever pitch before the calendar turns to August, and it may be well-deserved.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network offered profuse praise for the No. 8 overall draft pick after observing Falcons' practice.

The day before, Kevin Knight of The Falcoholic captured Robinson making a spectacular one-handed catch downfield:

Robinson played running back in college, but it's clear he's going to be used in other capacities in Atlanta:

Robinson was nothing short of a superstar at Texas, amassing 1,894 total yards and 20 touchdowns in 12 games in 2022. He rushed for 6.1 yards per carry and averaged 16.5 yards per reception as well.

The 21-year-old will make his NFL debut on Sunday, Sept. 10 when the Falcons host the Carolina Panthers.