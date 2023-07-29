Michael Jordan's '96 Mercedes-Benz to Be Auctioned for $23 in Nod to Bulls Jersey

Logan Riely/Getty Images

A basketball junkie's dream car can soon be yours for a very low price.

Michael Jordan's pre-owned 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser is set to be auctioned off on the live stream shopping platform WhatNot for the low, low price of $23.

While the number is jaw-dropping for a car in any capacity, in this case it's an homage to the basketball legend's number that he donned while winning six NBA Championships with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s.

The car is the marquee item in a promotion called 'throwback' that is dedicated to sports memorabilia. All of the items will be selling for $23, but the car is sure to be the most sought-after item.

It's not the first piece of Jordan memorabilia to be auctioned off in recent years, as Sotheby's auctioned off a game-worn jersey from Jordan's "Last Dance" season in 2022 for a record $10.1 million. That final sale was worth significantly more than $23, but was still an example of how in-demand Jordan memorabilia continues to be in the 21st century.

The car is currently up for display at The National Sports Collectors Convention in Chicago which runs from July 26-30.