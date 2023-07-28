Red Sox Trade Rumors: Justin Turner Won't Be Moved Before 2023 MLB Deadline

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox have no interest in trading designated hitter/infielder Justin Turner, who reportedly has been the subject of multiple teams' inquiries.

Rob Bradford of Audacy and WEEI 93.7 FM relayed the news on Turner, who has posted 16 home runs, 66 RBI, a .289 batting average and an .841 OPS.

Turner has played a key role in Boston's midseason turnaround, which would presumably deter the team from becoming sellers prior to the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

The Red Sox are 15-5 in their last 20 games, and they are currently riding a four-game winning streak that includes two victories over the Atlanta Braves, who sport MLB's best record at 64-36.

That run has planted the Red Sox in the thick of the playoff race, where Boston sits just a game-and-a-half behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final AL wild-card spot.

Turner signed with the Red Sox as a free agent last offseason. His contract is for two years and just short of $22 million but includes a player opt-out for 2024.

He's been a great addition to the Red Sox, who sport an offense that ranks third in OPS in the American League and fourth in runs scored. Although he might be a free agent after this season, keeping Turner aboard is the prudent move given his success and the Red Sox's recent push for the playoffs.

No team has set itself apart in the AL this year, to the point where even winning the division might be feasible for Boston, which sits seven games behind the Baltimore Orioles for first in the East. Turner could play a massive role in a late-season push for the playoffs, and it looks like he'll be staying aboard as Boston looks to continue its hot run.

The Red Sox will hope to do just that as they embark on a six-game West Coast road trip against the San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners.