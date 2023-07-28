Cowboys' Dak Prescott, Seahawks' Geno Smith Turned Down Netflix's 'Quarterback'

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys and Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks both said Thursday that they turned down an offer to be featured on Season 2 of the Netflix reality series Quarterback.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Prescott said he was approached about both Season 1 and Season 2 of the show, but declined, adding: "I'm not a TV guy. ... I haven't seen it."

Ironically, Prescott noted that speaking to Hall of Fame quarterback and Quarterback executive producer Peyton Manning helped him make his decision, saying: "I asked Peyton if he would do it if he was me."

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Smith replied, "No, I'm not," when asked by reporters if he would be on Season 2 of Quarterback.

Smith had plenty of praise for the show and concept, though, noting: "I thought it was cool, I thought all the guys did a great job; I was happy more people got insight into the life of a quarterback and our jobs. This is a hard job, but if you don't see what we do it gets taken for granted."

Season 1 of Quarterback, which has been critically acclaimed by viewers, followed Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and Marcus Mariota, then of the Atlanta Falcons throughout the 2022 NFL seasons.

Fans got to see how the quarterbacks prepared and played, as well as what they went through in real life away from the field, giving observers unprecedented access.

During an appearance this week on The Pat McAfee Show (h/t Matt Hladik of The Spun), Manning confirmed that multiple quarterbacks have turned down the opportunity to be on the show.

Manning admitted that he himself would have had reservations about being on that type of show at one point in his career, saying: "A couple of them asked me. 'Peyton, would you have done this?' It was a tough question, because as a young quarterback, I would not have done it, but as an older quarterback, I wished that I had done something like this."

The legendary signal-caller also confirmed that Season 2 is a go, but it remains to be seen which quarterbacks will be featured.

One certainty at this point is that two of the NFC's top quarterbacks in Prescott and Smith will not be part of Quarterback during the 2023 season.