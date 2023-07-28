Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey Will Know Injury Return Timeline After Knee Surgery, HC Says

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Amid speculation about how long Jalen Ramsey will be out of action because of a knee injury, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel acknowledged an official timeline won't be known until the star cornerback is out of surgery.

Speaking to reporters Friday, McDaniel said doctors will determine Ramey's return timetable after they examine the extent of the damage to his knee.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the expectation is that Ramsey will have a full meniscus repair that will allow him to return in December "if all goes well."

Ramsey tweeted about the injury and his eventual return:

