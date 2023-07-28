Fantasy Alert: Browns' Elijah Moore Has 'Nice On-Field Chemistry' with Deshaun Watson

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Fantasy football players, we have a potential sleeper for you as we grow closer to draft season—Cleveland Browns wideout Elijah Moore.

"[Deshaun Watson] is developing a really nice on-the-field chemistry with Elijah Moore, who looks really, really good so far this camp," Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com told guest host Kirk Morrison on The Rich Eisen Show (2:20 mark). "Pads are coming on for the first time [Friday], but Elijah is definitely somebody to watch."

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has been pleased with Moore, who the Browns acquired from the New York Jets in a March trade, telling reporters he's been a very "locked-in player."

"Speaking of taking your craft seriously, he practices hard and he takes it very seriously, which is great," he added. "It's fun to be around a guy that really works at it. And then he's taken the bit on everything we've asked him to do, of trying to make sure we move him around the formation, trying to use things that we know he's done well in his past and also challenge him with some new things."

Moore, 23, fell out of favor in New York as Garrett Wilson became the focal point of the passing game, putting up just 37 receptions for 446 yards and a score.

The 2021 second-round pick went from leading the Jets in receiving yards (538) and receiving touchdowns (five) as a rookie in just 11 games to watching the Jets sign Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman in free agency, bumping him even further down the depth chart before his trade.

Amari Cooper is still the top dog in Cleveland, and Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Njoku are going to get targets. But Moore could have a sneaky good season out of the slot and prove to be a savvy addition in the later rounds of your draft.