Padres Should Silence All Juan Soto Trade Talks Before Deadline amid MLB Rumors

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres have poured asset after asset into building one of MLB's best rosters—on paper.



Yet, despite assembling such a star-studded group, they have been unable to gain any kind of traction this season. They've disappointed to the tune of a 49-54 record, leaving them 10 games back in the NL West race and 6.5 games out of a wild-card spot.



When a team underwhelms to this degree, dramatic changes can follow. Even still, the recent rumblings around the Friars may have dropped jaws across the baseball world.



Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Padres "are now listening" to trade offers for Juan Soto. Yes, that would be the same 24-year-old star outfielder whom San Diego acquired at last year's trade deadline for an exorbitant cost (the outgoing package included CJ Abrams, MacKenzie Gore and top prospects James Wood and Robert Hassell III).



Reversing course on a commitment to Soto this soon would be senseless. Even if the Padres are simply doing their due diligence, they need to silence these talks immediately.

