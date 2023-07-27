Yankees Rumors: Jasson Domínguez, Everson Pereira Unlikely to Be Traded at Deadline

New York Yankees/Getty Images

The New York Yankees are fighting for their playoff lives and figure to be buyers before the Aug. 1 MLB trade deadline, but they may not be willing to part with several of their top prospects in that effort.

According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, "It is believed that the Yankees are planning to add before the deadline, though they are reluctant to move top prospects such as Jasson Domínguez and Everson Pereira."

Domínguez, 20, is considered the Yankees' top prospect by MLB.com and the No. 40 overall prospect in baseball. The outfielder is hitting .217 with 12 homers, 46 RBI, 63 runs, 26 stolen bases and a .712 OPS in 87 games for Double-A Somerset.

MLB.com noted in its scouting report of the player:

"Perhaps the most hyped international prospect ever, Domínguez drew comparisons to Bo Jackson, Mickey Mantle and Mike Trout before signing for $5.1 million out of the Dominican Republic. He earned the nickname 'The Martian' because of his otherworldly tools, and while he may have a difficult time living up to unrealistic expectations, he's on course to becoming at least a solid regular."

Pereira, 22, is the team's No. 4 overall prospect but doesn't crack MLB.com's top 100. In 61 games between Double-A and Triple-A this season he's hitting .300 with 14 homers, 48 RBI, 37 runs, seven stolen bases and a .916 WHIP.

As MLB.com noted:

"When he turned pro, Pereira projected as a potential plus hitter with average power, but that profile has reversed as he has gained significant muscle and begun hunting home runs. He has added loft to a quick right-handed swing and hits the ball harder than most Yankees farmhands, though his aggressive approach also has resulted in more strikeouts."

The Yankees could use help in the outfield and potentially the bullpen if they hope to crack the postseason, with Hoch noting that "reports have connected the Yankees to the Cubs' Cody Bellinger, the Cardinals' Dylan Carlson and the Rockies' Randal Grichuk."

Even as a short-term rental, Bellinger likely will cost at least one high-profile prospect. At 54-48, the Yankees are eight games behind the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East but just 2.5 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the final Wild Card berth, so making a splash is easy enough to justify.

The Yankees parting with prospects like Domínguez or Pereira seems less likely, however.