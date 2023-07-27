Giants' Saquon Barkley Says He Considered Sitting Out 2023 Season, Had an 'Epiphany'

AP Photo/John Minchillo

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley explained Thursday why he decided to sign a new contract for the 2023 season rather than holding out.

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Barkley said he considered sitting out into the regular season before reversing course, adding: "I had an epiphany. I had a mindset of what I wanted to do. I changed my mind."

Rather than signing his $10.091 million franchise tender, Barkley signed an adjusted one-year, $10.091 million tender with an extra $909,000 in incentives this week.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.