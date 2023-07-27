NFL Training Camp 2023: Joe Burrow, Jalen Ramsey Injuries Could Reshape AFC Race

0 of 11

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

We're in full swing now.

Training camps across the NFL are underway. There's action galore from coast to coast as teams begin to prepare in earnest for the season to come. New coaches are getting to know their teams. Rookies and free agents are getting to know their new teammates.

It's a time when young players are trying to make a good impression. Veteran players are trying to get into game shape. And every player is trying to avoid an injury that could end their season before it begins.

It's the one thing that no team wants—for a star player to go down with a potentially significant injury before the preseason has even started.

Unfortunately, that's exactly what may have happened Thursday—to a pair of AFC contenders. That's where we'll kick off Thursday's look at camp developments around the league.



With two teams holding their collective breath and hoping against hope that disaster hasn't struck.

