Schefter: Joe Burrow's Bengals Contract Will Be 'Well North of' Herbert's $263M Deal

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's new contract will reportedly be "well north" of the five-year, $262.5 million deal that Los Angeles Chargers signal-caller Justin Herbert just received, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

A few young quarterbacks have gotten paid this offseason, including Herbert, the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts ($255 million), the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson ($260 million) and the New York Giants' Daniel Jones ($160 million).

Burrow is a logical candidate to get paid next, especially considering how well he's done in Cincinnati. Over three seasons, Burrow has completed 68.2 percent of his passes for 82 touchdowns (31 interceptions), 280.3 yards per game and a 100.4 passer rating.

He led the Bengals to the AFC Championship Game in each of the past two years, winning it in 2021. The ex-LSU star also finished fourth in the NFL MVP voting last year en route to his first-ever Pro Bowl nod.

Contract negotiations have been ongoing this offseason, but not much has been said publicly about them.

Burrow didn't seem too concerned when speaking with reporters at a Wednesday press conference, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk.

"It gets done when it gets done," Burrow said. "We'll see."

He also added the following: "I'm focused on getting a deal done that's good for us, good for me, good for the team, good for everybody,"

Regarding the "good for the team" remark, Burrow previously told ESPN's Field Yates that he was "confident" the Bengals would be able to keep their core intact despite his impending new deal.

The Super Bowl window is wide open for the Bengals with Burrow in town leading an electric offense that also features wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. It's obviously a matter of "if" and "how much" and not "when" the contract gets done.

For now, Burrow and the Bengals are focused on trying to win the first-ever Super Bowl in franchise history as training camp gets underway.