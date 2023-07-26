X

MLB

    Twins Trade Jorge López to Marlins for Dylan Floro Ahead of 2023 MLB Deadline

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJuly 26, 2023

    Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jorge Lopez throws to the Seattle Mariners in the 10th inning of a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
    AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

    The Minnesota Twins and Miami Marlins have agreed on a one-for-one deal involving a pair of right-handed relief pitchers, with the Twins' Jorge López headed to South Florida for Dylan Floro, per Craig Mish of SportsGrid. The Marlins have since confirmed the move.

    The 30-year-old López has gone 4-2 with a 5.09 ERA and 1.27 WHIP. He has struck out 27 batters in 35.1 innings.

    The 32-year-old Floro has posted a 3-5 record with a 4.54 ERA and 1.49 WHIP, striking out 41 in 39.2 frames.

    Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Jon Heyman of the New York Post and John Bonnes of Twins Daily offered a little more context regarding the deal:

    Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal

    Source confirms: Twins acquiring reliever Dylan Floro from the Marlins for reliever Jorge López. Neither has been great this season. Twins view Floro as potentially more consistent. First: <a href="https://twitter.com/CraigMish?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CraigMish</a>.

    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman

    Dylan Floro goes to the Twins for Jorge Lopez, who goes to the Marlins. Interesting to see relievers traded for each other among contenders. Floro is steadier, Lopez greater highs. <a href="https://twitter.com/CraigMish?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CraigMish</a> 1st

    John Bonnes @TwinsGeek

    More below but here's my high level eval: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MNTwins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MNTwins</a> just traded a guy they don't trust w high leverage innings for a guy they do, or at least might. Floro's ERA is crummy, but his peripherals are excellent, &amp; he's worked high leverage for MIA in NL East. <a href="https://t.co/giu9igYNCl">https://t.co/giu9igYNCl</a>

    López is one year removed from an All-Star season as a reliever. He went 4-6 with a 1.68 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 44 appearances for the Baltimore Orioles in 2022.

    The O's then traded him and cash to the Twins for right-handed pitcher Yennier Cano and minor leaguers Juan Nunez, Cade Povich and Juan Rojas. Lopez didn't fare as well in Minnesota last year, posting a 4.37 ERA in 23 games.

    Still, if the eight-season MLB veteran is able to return anywhere near his 2022 Orioles form, then the Marlins are getting a steal.

    As for Floro, he's pitched better recently than his 2023 numbers indicate:

    Marlins Historian @MarlinsHistory

    Dylan Floro ends his time with the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Marlins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Marlins</a> playing in 167 games from 2021-2023 the longest tenure with 1 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLB</a> club in his career. He had a 10-14 win-loss record with 157.1 innings pitched, 32 saves, 3.32 ERA, 151 Ks, 51 BBs, 2.91 FIP, &amp; 1.271 WHIP. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MakeItMiami?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MakeItMiami</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DaleMiami?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DaleMiami</a> <a href="https://t.co/ICPBYVDbJ8">pic.twitter.com/ICPBYVDbJ8</a>

    Jeff @MNTwinsZealot

    Dylan Floro provides some reliability where Jorge Lopez didn't. In Floro's last 18 games his ERA is 4.60, but his FIP is 1.56 and he's walked just 3 batters. He has been hit hard though (.358/.386/.464). <a href="https://t.co/hEQVeX2yUJ">pic.twitter.com/hEQVeX2yUJ</a>

    Floro has notably posted ERA of 3.02 or lower in four of his last five full seasons. He's in his eight MLB campaign and has played for the Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Dodgers and Marlins.