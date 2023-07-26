Twins Trade Jorge López to Marlins for Dylan Floro Ahead of 2023 MLB Deadline

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

The Minnesota Twins and Miami Marlins have agreed on a one-for-one deal involving a pair of right-handed relief pitchers, with the Twins' Jorge López headed to South Florida for Dylan Floro, per Craig Mish of SportsGrid. The Marlins have since confirmed the move.

The 30-year-old López has gone 4-2 with a 5.09 ERA and 1.27 WHIP. He has struck out 27 batters in 35.1 innings.

The 32-year-old Floro has posted a 3-5 record with a 4.54 ERA and 1.49 WHIP, striking out 41 in 39.2 frames.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Jon Heyman of the New York Post and John Bonnes of Twins Daily offered a little more context regarding the deal:



López is one year removed from an All-Star season as a reliever. He went 4-6 with a 1.68 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 44 appearances for the Baltimore Orioles in 2022.

The O's then traded him and cash to the Twins for right-handed pitcher Yennier Cano and minor leaguers Juan Nunez, Cade Povich and Juan Rojas. Lopez didn't fare as well in Minnesota last year, posting a 4.37 ERA in 23 games.

Still, if the eight-season MLB veteran is able to return anywhere near his 2022 Orioles form, then the Marlins are getting a steal.

As for Floro, he's pitched better recently than his 2023 numbers indicate:

Floro has notably posted ERA of 3.02 or lower in four of his last five full seasons. He's in his eight MLB campaign and has played for the Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Dodgers and Marlins.