Jordan Love Says Packers Teammates Told Him Don't Try to Be Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has been encouraged by his predecessor, Aaron Rodgers, as well as his current teammates to be himself as he embarks upon his first season as a starting signal-caller.

"Aaron reached out to me last night and that's exactly what he said," Love said to reporters Wednesday (h/t Eric Edholm of NFL.com). "He said just be yourself, have fun, enjoy it. It's obviously my time now, and he just said, you know, be yourself. I mean, that's all you can do."

Love also noted that message has been consistent with others around him as well.

"That's kind of been the message from everybody, is be yourself," Love said. "Don't try to be anybody else. Don't try to be Aaron. Things like that. Just be yourself, and that's what I'm trying to do."

Rodgers left Green Bay for the New York Jets after 15 seasons as the Packers' starting quarterback. His resume includes four NFL MVP awards, 10 Pro Bowl honors and one Lombardi Trophy.

Naturally, that's a tall order for any quarterback to follow, especially considering the fact that three-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl winner Brett Favre preceded Rodgers. Green Bay has been incredibly fortunate at the quarterback position for three decades, and the hope is that Love continues the legacy for the foreseeable future.

The best way to do that is for Love to be himself as he charts his own unique journey in the NFL. The 25-year-old learned under Rodgers for three years after Green Bay selected the ex-Utah State star with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

He hasn't seen much playing time thus far, but he's impressed in limited action. Of note, Love completed 6-of-9 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown in a 40-33 loss to the eventual NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. For his career, Love is 50-of-82 for 602 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Ultimately, the table is set for Love to excel thanks to a stout pass-protecting offensive line, a two-headed running back monster in Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon and talented and young pass-catchers such as wide receiver Christian Watson.

Love's first regular-season test will be against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 10.