Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Declines Chance to Be Featured on Netflix's 'Quarterback'

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa told reporters he was approached about appearing on the second season of the Netflix series Quarterback, but he turned down the opportunity because he was uncomfortable with too much of his off-field life being featured.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network relayed Tagovailoa's remarks on Wednesday.

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and series executive producer Peyton Manning already confirmed on the Pat McAfee Show that Quarterback has been greenlit for a second season and will feature three new signal-callers.

Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, the Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons' Marcus Mariota (now of the Philadelphia Eagles) were all featured in Season 1.

All three quarterbacks' families and private lives were a heavy focus of the show, so it's certainly understandable if Tagovailoa is not comfortable with that level of access.

Other signal-callers have also expressed a disinterest in being featured, including the Washington Commanders' Sam Howell, the Chicago Bears' Justin Fields and the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, who turned down the offer for seasons one and two.

There are still plenty of quarterbacks remaining who could be up for consideration, however, as training camps begin leaguewide and Week 1 looms in a month-and-a-half.