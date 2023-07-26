Bradley Beal Was Stunned by Suns Trade, Thought Devin Booker Would Be Sent to Wizards

Barry Gossage / NBAE via Getty Images

Even Bradley Beal was surprised at the relatively low price the Phoenix Suns paid to acquire him from the Washington Wizards.

The three-time All-Star told Slam's Deyscha Smith his initial thought when learning of Phoenix's pursuit was that Devin Booker might be heading eastward.

"I was like, 'Why are they trading Book?' he said. "Like there's no way that this is happening. Like, this can't be, this isn't right.

"But fast forward, he's here, I'm here and Kevin's here and DA [Deandre Ayton]'s here. It's surreal and crazy to think about how the deal even came to fruition, but it's done and I'm in an awesome situation where I can compete every single night for a chance to win."

