Top 2024 NFL Draft Prospects in Each Power 5 Conference Heading into 2023 Season

Quarterbacks

1. Drake Maye, North Carolina (PFF big board rank: 2nd overall, QB2)

2. Tyler Van Dyke, Miami (PFF big board rank: 74th overall, QB8)

3. Jordan Travis, Florida State (PFF big board rank: 79th overall QB9)

Travis made a name for himself last season by throwing for over 3,200 yards and 24 touchdowns with just five interceptions. He's also an impressive dual-threat quarterback who has posted 1,516 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns in the last three seasons combined. In a day and age when off-script plays from quarterbacks have become a coveted trait, the Seminole has the athletic ability to extend plays but needs to improve his accuracy when throwing on the run.

Running Backs

1. Trey Benson, Florida State (PFF big board rank: 69th overall, RB7)

Wide Receivers

1. Johnny Wilson, Florida State (PFF big board rank: 37th overall, WR5)

It won't surprise me if Wilson ends up playing his way into the WR2 conversation this fall. He has elite size at 6'7" and 235 pounds, giving him a large catch radius. He also has impressive speed to win down the field and standout change-of-direction skills for someone of his stature. I think he can do a better job of using his big body to box out defensive backs and become more of a hands-catcher to maximize his frame, but the Florida State product certainly has the potential to develop into a complete receiver.

Tight Ends

1. Jaheim Bell, Florida State (PFF big board rank: 76th overall, TE3)

2. Bryson Nesbit, North Carolina (PFF big board rank: 91st overall, TE5)

Offensive Line

1. Zion Nelson, Miami (PFF big board rank: 34th overall, OT5)

2. Graham Barton, Duke (PFF big board rank: 55th overall, OT8)

Edge

1. Jared Verse, Florida State (PFF big board rank: 7th overall, EDGE1)

2. Akheem Mesidor, Miami (PFF big board rank: 60th overall, EDGE10)

Interior Defensive Line

1. Leonard Taylor III, Miami (PFF big board rank: 27th overall, DL3)

Taylor carries his frame (6'3" and 305 lbs) well with little to no bad weight and room for growth if need be, and he has plenty of potential with his blend of size, strength and athleticism.

He's quick off the ball with impressive upper-body strength to help him as a run defender, and he's shown flashes of winning with few pass-rush moves. He just needs to get more consistent at finishing with a rip to get more clean wins and increase production. Pad level is his biggest issue, which comes back to haunt him versus double-teams and diminishes his bull rush.

2. Tyler Davis, Clemson (PFF big board rank: 33rd overall, DL4)

3. Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson (PFF big board rank: 63rd overall, DL8)

Linebackers

1. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson (PFF big board rank: 12th overall, LB1)

2. Barrett Carter, Clemson (PFF big board rank: 47th overall, LB2)

Cornerbacks

1. Fentrell Cypress II, Florida State (PFF big board rank: 95th overall, CB10)

Safeties

1. Kamren Kinchens, Miami (PFF big board rank: 22nd overall, S1)

2. Andrew Mukuba, Clemson (PFF big board rank: 77th overall, S3)

3. James Williams, Miami (PFF big board rank: 84th overall, S5)