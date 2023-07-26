LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Doesn't Attend in-Person Classes Due to Safety Concerns

John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

LSU gymnast and social media influencer Olivia Dunne may have the fame and fortune to last a lifetime, but that spotlight also comes with its many struggles.

During a recent interview with Elle's Kayla Webley Adler, Dunne opened up about those difficulties, including the fact that she cannot attend in-person classes on the LSU campus due to safety concerns.

"There were some scares in the past, and I just want to be as careful as possible," Dunne, who takes classes online, said. "I don't want people to know my daily schedule and where I am."

One of those past incidents occurred at LSU's opening meet of the 2023 season at the University of Utah where some gymnasts were allegedly harassed by a group of men who "demanded to see" Dunne. The group of between 100 to 200 men also "chanted wildly during the competition, disrupting the performance of other gymnasts," according to Adler.

The LSU athletic department ended up hiring private security for Dunne for remainder of the season and no other incidents occurred, Adler added. The Tigers went on to reach the NCAA championships, where they finished fourth.

Dunne has emerged as one of the most famed college athletes in the United States, boasting millions of followers across all of her social media platforms. She is also the top earner among female athletes in college sports with an NIL valuation of $3.4 million.

The 20-year-old has brand deals with American Eagle, PlantFuel, Body Armor, Grubhub, Linktree, Forever 21, Vuori and Leaf Trading Cards, among others.

Dunne is now entering her senior year with the Tigers looking to claim a national title.

"I know it's coming to an end, so I'm trying to take in every single last memory I can, but I'm also excited to see what the future holds," Dunne said.