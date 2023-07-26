Chargers' Salary Cap, Instant Reactions After Justin Herbert's New $263M Contract

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Justin Herbert got paid.

The superstar quarterback and the Los Angeles Chargers agreed to five-year, $262.5 million extension on Tuesday, according to multiple reports:

The deal shouldn't have much of an impact for the Chargers cap sheet in either the 2023 or 2024 season, with Herbert making $8.4 million this season and his $29.5 million fifth-year option next season. The team currently has a projected $10.7 million in available cap space once they trim down to a 51-man roster for the 2023 campaign.

Come 2025, however, team-building will become a bit trickier, with Herbert's massive cap figure set to hit the books. There's little doubt the Chargers will gladly walk that tight rope, however.

Here are three instant reactions to Tuesday's big news.

It's Super Bowl or Bust for the Chargers

The Chargers have their franchise quarterback locked in place. Now, the goal is simple: Win a Super Bowl while he's in his prime.

Team-building will became more complicated once his new money kicks in, but winning a title without an elite quarterback is extremely difficult in the modern NFL.

Here is the list of title-winning quarterbacks this century: Patrick Mahomes (twice), Matt Stafford, Tom Brady (seven times), Nick Foles, Peyton Manning (twice), Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco, Eli Manning (twice), Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger (twice), Brad Johnson and Trent Dilfer.

Peyton Manning is a Hall of Famer. Mahomes (barring some catastrophic fall from grace), Brady, Rodgers, Brees and Roethlisberger are no-brainer Hall of Famers in the future. Stafford, Wilson and Eli Manning will make intriguing cases. Those nine players represent 19 of the past 23 championships.

So the path to titles generally runs through the quarterback position. The Chargers locked theirs into place for the next seven years, and anything less than a title will now be a major disappointment.

Herbert Faces Major Pressure to Remain an Elite QB

So if it is title or bust for the Chargers, then the expectations for Herbert are sky high as well. He's getting paid to remain among the position's elite and lead his team to its first Super Bowl title.

Herbert didn't post the gaudy numbers in 2022 that he offered in his second season, with his touchdowns (25) and sacks taken (38) both career worsts and his yards (4,739) down from 2021 (5,014). But he also won a career-high 10 games and had a career-best 68.2 completion percentage.

There was growth, in other words, and new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore should be a solid fit.

The pressure is high on Herbert. That comes with the territory when you are (at least temporarily) the highest-paid player in average salary in the NFL.

Joe Burrow is Smiling

So about that whole "highest-paid player" thing.

The next major domino to fall in the quarterback market is Joe Burrow, and he'll be expected to eclipse the money Herbert just received.

Burrow is arguably the more valuable player. Here's a look at their respective resumes after three seasons:

Burrow: 24-17-1 record, 11,774 yards, 82 touchdowns, 31 interceptions, 68.2 completion percentage, one Pro Bowl selection, two playoff appearances, 5-2 playoff record, one Super Bowl appearance.

Herbert: 25-24 record, 14,089 yards, 94 touchdowns, 35 interceptions, 66.9 completion percentage, one Pro Bowl selection, 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year, one playoff berth, 0-1 playoff record.

It's worth noting when comparing stats that Herbert has played seven more games than Burrow due to the latter's torn ACL in his rookie year. Burrow likely won't command much more than Herbert received, but he and his agent now have a number to beat.

Given his playoff success, they'll almost assuredly achieve that goal.