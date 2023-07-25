Commanders' Ron Rivera: 'You Can Already Feel the Impact' of Ownership Change

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Washington Commanders are under new leadership for the first time in a quarter century after a group led by Josh Harris closed on a $6.05 billion purchase of the franchise from ex-owner Dan Snyder.

Harris' predecessor's reign has been classified as "tumultuous," dysfunctional and being under fire, among other classifications. Needless to say, the change feels like a breath of fresh air.

On Tuesday, head coach Ron Rivera talked about the impact of the switch, citing the fanbase's reaction to the move.

"You can already feel the impact," Rivera told reporters, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

"A lot has to do with the reaction from the fan base, more so than anything else. Our guys have also felt it. They've felt it because of the fan base. It's neat, you look outside and see the setup for fans, and the guys are really getting into this. It's a unique feeling. It's exciting. I'm fired up about the opportunity as we go forward."

The Snyder reign included a litany of significant and deeply troubling off-field accusations and concerns, and he was recently fined $60 million after the conclusion of an independent investigation from former U.S. attorney and SEC chair Mary Jo White.

On the field, Snyder's teams won just two playoff games from 1999-2022 and never earned more than 10 victories in a single regular season.

Naturally, fans are hungry for a winner and change in Washington, D.C. The team has the talent to take the next step after a respectable 8-8-1 season that ended with an impressive 27-6 win over the playoff-bound Dallas Cowboys. Perhaps the good vibes will keep rolling with a winning season in Harris' first year aboard.