Saints' Cameron Jordan Wants 'Respectable' New Contract; Hoping to Play 3-4 Years

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan is looking to continue his stellar career on a "respectable" deal while keeping his eyes on "winning a championship."

Jordan relayed his thoughts to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

Jordan, an eight-time Pro Bowler and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-2010s team, has played all 12 of his NFL seasons with the Saints.

The former Cal star has missed just two games during his career, which includes 115.5 sacks, 219 quarterback hits, 58 pass breakups and 15 forced fumbles.

The 34-year-old, who is on a run of six straight Pro Bowls and counting, just posted eight-and-a-half sacks, 66 tackles and 13 quarterback hits for the No. 9 scoring defense in the league.

Three to four more years would put Jordan into his late 30s, but it's not uncommon for defensive ends to have productive and long careers. Bruce Smith notably posted nine sacks as a 39-year-old in 2002 for Washington, and Michael Strahan ended his career with nine sacks as a 36-year-old for the Super Bowl champion New York Giants in 2007.

For now, Jordan and the Saints are focused on bouncing back from a 7-10 season. The addition of quarterback Derek Carr and the return of wide receiver Michael Thomas can certainly help New Orleans turn its fortunes around in a weak NFC South where no team posted a winning record in 2022.