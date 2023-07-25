Tony Pollard Was Offered Long-Term Cowboys Contract, Stephen Jones Says

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told reporters that the team offered running back Tony Pollard a long-term contract this offseason.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News relayed the quotes.

Pollard is set to play the 2023 season on the franchise tag after he and the Cowboys were unable to come to terms on a long-term contract before the July 17, 4 p.m. ET deadline. He is set to make $10.1 million after signing the deal in March.

The 26-year-old enters this season as the Cowboys' clear top running back after amassing 1,378 total yards and 12 touchdowns last year. He also rushed for 1,007 yards on 193 carries (5.2 YPC). The ex-Memphis star earned Pro Bowl honors for the first time thanks to his efforts.

Pollard suffered a broken left leg and a high ankle sprain during his team's 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round last year.

He has been cleared for training camp, but ESPN's Todd Archer reported that the team will still be careful about his usage early on this summer.

Ultimately, Pollard is one of the best players at his position when healthy, but running backs are having a hard time getting a lucrative second contract of their liking following their rookie deals.

Of note, the New York Giants and running back Saquon Barkley failed to come to a long-term agreement. He was previously franchise tagged but will now play on a one-year deal worth up to $11 million.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, last year's leading rusher, has not reported to his team's camp due to a contract dispute. He was also given the franchise tag.

Plus, the Indianapolis Colts and running back Jonathan Taylor are currently at odds regarding a contract extension.

As for Pollard, he'll enter an NFL season as an RB1 for the first time with Ezekiel Elliott no longer a Cowboy. We'll see if he can parlay that opportunity into a long-term contract he desires.