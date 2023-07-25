MLB Trade Rumors: Stroman, Giolito, Flaherty Linked to Orioles amid Ohtani Buzz

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Baltimore Orioles have established themselves as clear buyers prior to the Aug. 1 trade deadline given their American League-best 62-38 record, and there's no shortage of names linked to them right now.

Starting pitching appears to be a big priority, and Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported Tuesday that a trio of right-handers (Marcus Stroman of the Chicago Cubs, Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox and Jack Flaherty of the St. Louis Cardinals) have all been linked to the O's.

"The Orioles have the best record in the American League (62-38) and are buyers this year at the deadline. They are focused on acquiring an impact starting pitcher and have been linked to all the best names who could be available, from Marcus Stroman to Lucas Giolito to Jack Flaherty, among others."

This is in addition to the Orioles' reported interest in Los Angeles Angels superstar slugger/pitcher Shohei Ohtani. Per MLB.com's Jon Morosi, the O's and Arizona Diamondbacks are two teams who have inquired about acquiring him.

Morosi added that the interest from both "has been described as due diligence," but noted the O's and D'backs "have the young talent base conducive to making a trade."

As good as the Orioles have been, their starting rotation could use some reinforcements. Per FanGraphs, Baltimore's starter ERA is 4.51, or 16th in MLB.

