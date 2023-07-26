5 NFL Teams That Should Be Interested in Acquiring Raiders' RB Josh Jacobs

0 of 5

AP Photo/David Becker

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs stands alone as the only NFL player designated for the franchise tag without a signed contract, which opens the door for trade speculation.

On Tuesday, running back Saquon Barkley agreed to terms with the New York Giants on a one-year deal worth up to $11 million, which includes a $2 million signing bonus and $909,000 in incentives, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He reported to training camp on a modified deal that's not worth much more than the original $10.1 million franchise tender, which puts the spotlight on Jacobs.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Jacobs left Las Vegas and told people around him that he "doesn't plan to return anytime soon."

While the 25-year-old contemplates his next step, the Raiders may be open for business if teams make decent offers for him. Remember, Vegas selected running backs Zamir White (fourth round) and Brittain Brown (seventh round) in last year's draft. Also, head coach Josh McDaniels has a history of using multiple ball-carriers, which goes back to his play-calling tendencies in New England.

Despite a down year for the running back market, Jacobs could elevate a playoff-contending team or lead a club's push for a postseason bid.

We'll discuss five teams that should inquire about his availability. Teams should offer a third-round pick to initiate trade negotiations.