5 NFL Teams That Should Be Interested in Acquiring Raiders' RB Josh JacobsJuly 26, 2023
5 NFL Teams That Should Be Interested in Acquiring Raiders' RB Josh Jacobs
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs stands alone as the only NFL player designated for the franchise tag without a signed contract, which opens the door for trade speculation.
On Tuesday, running back Saquon Barkley agreed to terms with the New York Giants on a one-year deal worth up to $11 million, which includes a $2 million signing bonus and $909,000 in incentives, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He reported to training camp on a modified deal that's not worth much more than the original $10.1 million franchise tender, which puts the spotlight on Jacobs.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Jacobs left Las Vegas and told people around him that he "doesn't plan to return anytime soon."
While the 25-year-old contemplates his next step, the Raiders may be open for business if teams make decent offers for him. Remember, Vegas selected running backs Zamir White (fourth round) and Brittain Brown (seventh round) in last year's draft. Also, head coach Josh McDaniels has a history of using multiple ball-carriers, which goes back to his play-calling tendencies in New England.
Despite a down year for the running back market, Jacobs could elevate a playoff-contending team or lead a club's push for a postseason bid.
We'll discuss five teams that should inquire about his availability. Teams should offer a third-round pick to initiate trade negotiations.
Buffalo Bills
On Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines suffered a knee injury after being hit by another rider while on a stationary jet ski and will miss the entire 2023 season.
Though the Bills signed Darrynton Evans for backfield depth, he's not a lock to make the roster and fill the primary pass-catching role among the running backs.
Buffalo can make a bigger splash to shore up its running back room by signing Jacobs, which would allow James Cook to handle most of the receiving responsibilities out of the backfield.
Cook, 23, hasn't recorded more than 113 rush attempts in a single season as a collegian or a pro; he's suited for a hybrid role with fewer carries and a fair number of targets in the short passing game. Meanwhile, Jacobs can take on most of the touches on the ground as he has done for each of his four seasons with the Raiders.
With Jacobs, Cook, Damien Harris and perhaps a bit of Latavius Murray, the Bills can lighten the physical demand on quarterback Josh Allen, who's recorded 546 carries for 3,087 yards and 38 touchdowns in five seasons.
Because Jacobs cannot sign a multiyear contract until the offseason, the Bills can acquire him in a sign-and-trade scenario, adding the 2022 rushing champion on a one-year, $10.1 million deal or a modified contract with incentives and signing bonus similar to Barkley's deal with the Giants.
Buffalo can restructure left tackle Dion Dawkins' contract to save $6.4 million, which would create room for Jacobs' salary.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Going into the 2023 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars will have rising star quarterback Trevor Lawrence and starting running back Travis Etienne on rookie deals. On their books, cornerback Darious Williams has the highest cap number at $12.5 million for the year.
Before the Jaguars face cap-related limitations with a quarterback and running back due for a significant pay raise in the next year or two, they can load up on talent while in playoff contention.
Jacksonville doesn't need another running back with Etienne coming off a productive year, racking up 1,441 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns, but he fumbled five times. Moreover, the Jaguars would easily have the best running back duo with Jacobs in the mix. Lastly, the Jaguars wouldn't have to rush rookie third-rounder Tank Bigsby into a complementary role.
Between 2021 and 2022, the Jaguars moved up from last in the standings to win the AFC South and a postseason game. If Jacksonville has to face the Cincinnati Bengals or the Bills in a road playoff game, it may need a two-man ground game to win a physical battle in inclement weather. Jacobs and Etienne could tear through defenses together en route to a Super Bowl appearance.
Miami Dolphins
Over the past few weeks, Dalvin Cook's name has circulated through the rumor mill in connection with AFC East teams.
The four-time Pro Bowl running back appeared on The Rich Eisen Show and said he hasn't received offers from the Miami Dolphins or New York Jets (h/t Bleacher Report's Doric Sam).
Nonetheless, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport mentioned the Dolphins as a team that might be interested in Cook. If true, Miami could also consider a trade for Jacobs.
The Dolphins have a solid running back group with Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed. They also selected Devon Achane in the third round of this year's draft. But if Miami has its eyes on a top-tier running back, Jacobs can fill that need.
Mostert said it "would be good" to add a running back like Cook, so he would likely welcome the 2022 rushing champion to a team that will push to advance in the playoffs after losing in the AFC Wild Card Round last year.
If quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continues to struggle with injuries after missing 14 games in his three terms, the Dolphins may be forced to rely heavily on their ground game for multiple outings in the upcoming campaign.
New York Jets
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport mentioned the Jets and Denver Broncos along with the Dolphins as teams that may be interested in Cook.
If the Dolphins sign the 27-year-old, the Jets could turn their attention to Jacobs. Don't expect the Raiders to do business with the Broncos, so Gang Green would have a fair shot to sign the All-Pro running back if it seriously wants an upgrade in the backfield.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh said running back Breece Hall "looks really good" in his recovery from a torn ACL, but the Jets aren't ready to unleash him on the practice field. The club placed Hall on the physical unable to perform list at the beginning of training camp.
Clearly, the coaching staff isn't going to push the 22-year-old to return from injury, which leads to uncertainty about his availability for the opening weeks of the regular season.
New York has $23.7 million in cap space and veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers under center. General manager Joe Douglas has the resources to add high-end playmakers in an effort to maximize the team's win-now window with the 39-year-old.
In Green Bay, Rodgers played with a 1,000-yard rusher in running back Aaron Jones. If the Jets' front office gets aggressive on the trade market, he could have a more established ball-carrier with Jacobs.
Washington Commanders
Unlike the four aforementioned teams, the Washington Commanders haven't garnered high expectations this offseason.
Journeyman Jacoby Brissett and second-year pro Sam Howell will battle for the starting quarterback job. And Ron Rivera has won 45 percent of his games as Washington head coach.
That being said, the Commanders won a division title and hovered around .500 every year under Rivera. For the most part, they've needed an offensive spark, finishing 20th or worse in scoring and yards for each of the past three seasons.
With a defense that finished in the top seven in scoring and total yards last year, the Commanders can make a push for the 2023 playoffs with Jacobs.
Whoever wins the quarterback battle between Brissett and Howell will need help moving the ball. The former has completed 61.1 percent of his passes in seven campaigns, and the latter has just one start under his belt.
Washington should make an attempt to sign Jacobs and field a run-first offense under new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who's a former NFL running back and running backs coach. He has the knowledge to get the most out of a backfield trio that features Jacobs, Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson.
NFL team cap-space and player contract details are provided by Over the Cap.
Maurice Moton covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @MoeMoton.