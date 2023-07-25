Predicting Bears' Top NFL Training Camp Breakout Players

0 of 3

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

There should be opportunities galore for young players at Chicago Bears training camp, which gets underway Wednesday at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Illinois. That's typically the case for a team coming off a season in which it finished with the worst record in the NFL.

The Bears went 3-14 last season and will be trying to get things moving in the right direction in 2023. In order to do so, they need to choose the right 53 players for their regular-season roster, a process that will take place throughout camp and the preseason.

While Chicago has some solid players already in place in starting roles, other jobs will be up for grabs. The camp competitions will allow for some names to step up and earn greater playing time than maybe originally expected.

Here's a look at several Bears players who are breakout candidates heading into training camp.