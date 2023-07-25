Predicting Bears' Top NFL Training Camp Breakout Players

Predicting Bears' Top NFL Training Camp Breakout PlayersJuly 25, 2023
There should be opportunities galore for young players at Chicago Bears training camp, which gets underway Wednesday at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Illinois. That's typically the case for a team coming off a season in which it finished with the worst record in the NFL.
The Bears went 3-14 last season and will be trying to get things moving in the right direction in 2023. In order to do so, they need to choose the right 53 players for their regular-season roster, a process that will take place throughout camp and the preseason.
While Chicago has some solid players already in place in starting roles, other jobs will be up for grabs. The camp competitions will allow for some names to step up and earn greater playing time than maybe originally expected.
Here's a look at several Bears players who are breakout candidates heading into training camp.
Khalil Herbert, RB
David Montgomery is now elsewhere in the NFC North after signing with the Detroit Lions during the offseason. So, the Bears will have several other running backs competing for the No. 1 role, with D'Onta Foreman, Khalil Herbert, Travis Homer and rookie Roschon Johnson in the mix.
Herbert could be in a great position to have a breakout camp and seize a large role in Chicago's offense for the upcoming season. He has flashed his potential over his first two years in the NFL, especially in 2022, when he ran for 731 yards and scored five total touchdowns over 13 games.
Any of the RBs on the Bears' roster could end up in the No. 1 role. So, it's a big camp for all of them to show what they're capable of, and Herbert has a chance to ascend to the top of the depth chart.
If the 25-year-old performs the way he has at times so far in his career, he should prove to Chicago that he can be one of its top playmakers in 2023.
Braxton Jones, OT
It was a bit of a surprise that Braxton Jones started all 17 games for the Bears as a rookie last season after being selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft.
Yet, the 24-year-old went on to play every offensive snap for Chicago during the 2022 campaign. At first, he was the left tackle a bit out of necessity, but he proved he can handle the role well over the course of the season.
After getting that year of experience, the Southern Utah product could take a big step forward heading into his sophomore season. He should get the opportunity to start at LT again, and he may even prove he's a long-term answer at the spot.
Jones seems likely to be a breakout performer in camp because he should build upon his rookie year and make huge strides. Even if there's nobody pushing him for the starting job, he should have an impressive camp.
Jaquan Brisker, S
Here's another player who impressed as a rookie starter last season. Jaquan Brisker, who was selected by the Bears in the second round of the 2022 draft, recorded 104 tackles, an interception and four sacks in 15 games in his debut campaign.
However, there's an even higher ceiling for the 24-year-old, who may have only shown a glimpse of what he's capable of during his first year in the NFL. He has a ton of talent, and he'll again get a starting role in the back of Chicago's secondary to show it.
The Penn State product has a season of experience now, so he'll come into training camp better knowing what to expect. That could allow for him to have an even stronger performance, setting himself up well for his sophomore season.
Expect Brisker to put himself on the map as a top safety to watch across the NFL this season. He could also become an integral part of the Bears' defense for many years to come.