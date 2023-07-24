Golfer Justin Doeden Admits to Cheating on Scorecard in PGA Tour Canada's Ottawa Open

Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Justin Doeden, a pro golfer on the PGA Canada Tour, admitted to cheating while competing at the Ottawa Open this past weekend.

"I am here to confess of the biggest mistake I have made in my life to date," Doeden wrote in a Twitter post Monday. "I cheated in golf. This is not who I am. I let my sponsors down. I let my competitors down. I let my family down. I let myself down. I pray for your forgiveness."

PGA Tour Canada was already investigating the incident as of Saturday prior to Doeden's confession, via Zephyr Melton of Golf.com.

Doeden, 28, apparently cheated on his score card for the par-five 18th hole during the second round at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Friday. After hitting his second shot into the water, he took a penalty stroke and dropped for his fourth shot.

He ultimately failed to make par, ending the hole with seven strokes and a double-bogey. However, when his score was posted later in the afternoon, it showed that he scored a five on the 18th, per a report by Monday Q Info's Ryan French.

"At scoring, the player who kept Doeden's card confirmed his scores and signed it," French wrote. "Doeden then asked for the card, saying he wanted to double-check some things."

When his playing partners saw his final score, they immediately brought the error to the attention of tournament officials. And when they looked at Doeden's scorecard they found that the seven from the 18th hole had been erased and replaced with a five, according to French.

While the officials continued their investigation, Doeden withdrew from the tournament.

Not so coincidentally, if Doeden's wrong score would have stood, he would have made the cut. He would've missed the cut with his correct score.

Since turning pro in 2018, Doeden has spent most of his career with PGA Tour Canada, playing 43 events. He's played in 12 events for the tour this year, making the cut eight times and finishing second once.

It's unclear what kind of punishment he'll be served.

PGA Tour Canada communications told Golf.com that the incident is under review and they don't expect to make a formal statement.