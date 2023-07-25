10 Bold Predictions for the 2023 NFL Season

7 of 10

Michael Owens/Getty Images

With their selection of Bijan Robinson at No. 8 overall, the Atlanta Falcons secured one of the most exciting running back prospects to enter the league in years. The Texas product is a rare blend of size, speed and athleticism, traits that will allow him to work as a three-down back in the NFL.

While Robinson would have thrived wherever he landed on draft day, the Falcons may have been the best possible fit for him. Due to a lack of quarterback talent, this offense will focus heavily on the ground game and should have no qualms about feeding Robinson as often and creatively as possible. He was the offensive engine for the Longhorns, generating an incredible 3,410 yards and 33 touchdowns on 539 carries during his three seasons in Austin. He was also a factor in the passing game, reeling in 60 passes for 805 yards and eight scores.

Robinson said that head coach Arthur Smith has plans to "coach him hard" and deploy him as far more than just a between-the-tackles rusher (per ESPN's Harry Lyles Jr.):

"He uses me everywhere, from receiver to running back. He lets me do my abilities and skill set the right way, whether it's catching the ball, running routes, obviously running the football, blocking and doing it all… I'm going to expect nothing less, because he has a plan for me with his coaching style and making sure that I'm doing the right thing on the field and always pushing myself to new limits, new heights, you know, I got to match that."

Although the Falcons already employed one of the league's more intriguing young backs in Tyler Allgeier—who had a 1,000-yard season as a rookie—his presence shouldn't limit Robinson much. Robinson showed he can excel with a talented backfield partner, having worked alongside fourth-round pick Roschon Johnson during his entire tenure at Texas.

Atlanta may have other elite and young skill-position talent with Kyle Pitts and Drake London, but Robinson will be the focal point of its offense—at least until the club unearths a franchise quarterback. Barring an unexpected leap from Desmond Ridder, expect Robinson to get a herculean amount of volume as a rookie and parlay that workload into both Offensive Rookie of the Year and NFL Offensive Player of the Year awards.