X

NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Fantasy Alert: Chiefs WR Justyn Ross Receives Reps with Starters in Opening Practice

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 23, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MO - MAY 24: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) during OTA's on May 24, 2023 at the Chief's Training Facility in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    After missing his entire rookie season, big things could be in store for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross in 2023.

    The Athletic's Nate Taylor reported Ross was working with the first team during practice Sunday. He got some reps on special teams as well.

    KC Sports Network @KCSportsNetwork

    Justyn Ross returning punts before practice begins <a href="https://t.co/xFUzgSuQjo">pic.twitter.com/xFUzgSuQjo</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.