Baseball Hall of Fame 2023: Induction Ceremony Start Time and TV Info

AP Photo/Al Behrman

Rolen will sport a St. Louis Cardinals cap on his Hall of Fame plaque and it is not difficult to see why he would choose to sport that team's logo in immortality.

The third baseman spent six seasons with the National League squad, four of which as an All-Star and three as a Gold Glove winner. He appeared in two World Series with the storied franchise, winning one in 2006.

Prior to arriving in St. Louis, he won the 1997 Rookie of the Year award with the Philadelphia Phillies and won four Gold Gloves. He twice received MVP votes during his time in Philly, despite that team never quite reaching the level of success he would achieve with the Cardinals.

Late in his career, Rolen showed little signs of slowing down. With the Cincinnati Reds, he was part of a 2010 playoff team, earned another All-Star nod and more MVP votes, as well as his eighth and final Gold Glove.

He tallied 316 career home runs, a .281 batting average, and an OPS+ of .855.

His arm strength and ability to rocket the ball from third to first and record an out at the most crucial of times helped define him. He was a defensive marvel, even as the game sought to incorporate more offense.

An all-time great infielder, he made every team for which he played better. That, more than the sure-handed glove, strong arm, and individual awards, is the definition of a Hall of Famer.