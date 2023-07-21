Report: Melvin Gordon, Ravens Agree on 1-Year Contract Worth Up to $3.1M

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens and veteran running back Melvin Gordon agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $3.1 million Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gordon, 30, is an eight-year NFL veteran who has played for the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos.

While Gordon signed to be part of the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad last season after getting released by the Broncos, he did not appear in any games for the Chiefs, although he will receive a Super Bowl ring following their championship win.

