Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Jets QB Still Hasn't Reworked Contract; Owed $107.55M in 2024

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly has yet to restructure his contract since landing with the New York Jets in an offseason trade from the Green Bay Packers.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Rodgers agreed to push his $58.3 million option bonus to 2024 when he was traded. That means he currently has a base salary of only $1.165 million in 2023, although his "compensation package" balloons to $107.55 million in 2024, per Florio.

Florio said Rodgers and the Jets will "presumably" agree to a reworked deal before Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season.

Additionally, Florio noted that the major questions regarding a restructure will relate to how much of the compensation is split between 2023 and 2024, how much is pushed to 2025 and beyond, and whether Rodgers is willing to take a bit less to make the contract more palatable for the Jets.

Per OverTheCap.com, the Jets currently have the fifth-most salary cap space in the NFL at $23.6 million, so they can afford to add a chunk of Rodgers' 2024 compensation to their 2023 cap number.

The 39-year-old Rodgers spent his first 18 seasons in Green Bay, and he established himself as a surefire Hall of Famer during that time, earning 10 Pro Bowl nods, four first-team All-Pro selections, four NFL MVP awards, one Super Bowl win and one Super Bowl MVP award.

After Rodgers and the Packers had a down year in 2022, however, the organization decided to move on and give 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love a chance to prove himself as the starter.

That was music to the Jets' ears, as they jumped at the chance to acquire one of the greatest signal-callers of all time, trading a 2023 second-round pick, a 2023 sixth-round pick and a conditional 2024 pick that could be a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the Jets' snaps in 2023, along with swapping first-round picks in 2023.

The Jets are in the midst of the NFL's longest active playoff drought, having not reached the postseason since 2010.

Poor quarterback play has been one of the main culprits of the drought, and even though it is possible Rodgers may only play for another year or two, the Jets front office clearly felt acquiring him was worth the risk.

Rodgers and the Jets both seem over the moon about the new partnership and the success it could yield, so it is likely inevitable that the two sides will find common ground on a reworked deal in the not-too-distant future.