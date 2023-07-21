MLB Execs Say Yankees Should Sell at 2023 Trade Deadline: 'Something's Wrong There'

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Some rival executives reportedly believe the struggling New York Yankees should be sellers ahead of the Aug. 1 MLB trade deadline.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, one of the anonymous execs said, "Something's wrong there."

While the Yankees are in last place in the American League East at 50-47 and have lost five of six games since the All-Star break, Heyman deemed it "unlikely" that they will abandon their playoff pursuit and become sellers.

SNY's Andy Martino offered a different take, reporting the team's decision-makers know they may have to reverse course and "seriously discuss" becoming sellers if they can't turn things around by the deadline.

The Yankees' fall from grace has largely coincided with the placement of superstar outfielder Aaron Judge on the injured list last month due to a torn ligament in his toe.

Since Judge last played in a game on June 3, the Yanks have gone just 15-22, dropping them into the AL East cellar, and four games out of the final wild-card spot in the American League.

While New York has been solid on the mound, both in terms of the starting rotation and bullpen, it has been among the worst offensive teams in Major League Baseball this season, especially without Judge.

The Yankees rank 28th in MLB this season with a .230 batting average, 26th with a .301 on-base percentage and just 19th in runs scored with 422.

Manager Aaron Boone told reporters Tuesday that Judge is finally "getting close" to a return amid the slugger taking batting practice and running the bases, although no official timeline has been given.

If New York does decide to soldier on and try to compete for a playoff spot, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that they are in the market for a left fielder, and possibly help in the starting rotation and bullpen as well.

However, should the Yankees do what was unthinkable a month ago and become sellers, Martino listed first baseman Anthony Rizzo, second baseman Gleyber Torres, outfielder Harrison Bader and starting pitcher Luis Severino as trade candidates.

Winning is always the goal in New York, and the Yankees have done a lot of it over the years, posting a winning record every season since going 76-86 in 1992.

New York has reached the playoffs in each of the past six seasons, but missing out this season could cost general manager Brian Cashman and Boone their jobs, so there is plenty of incentive on their part to make some moves.

The Yankees have a golden opportunity to get back on track and solidify their status as buyers Friday when they begin a three-game series against the 28-70 Kansas City Royals.